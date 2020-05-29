Home

Hailsham Funeral Service
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
George Holford Notice
HOLFORD George Sydney
(Sid) Peacefully slipped away after
a long illness on 13th May 2020,
aged 86 years.
He was much loved and will be missed.

A dear dad to Martin, Selena and Vivienne. Grandad to Krystle,
Ben, Kyle, Kate, Haydn, Clay, Lee, Lauren, Nikki and Claire.
Great Grandad to Koli, Loxley, Jaden and London. Great Grandad Wibble Wobble to Harrison and Lottie.

Passionate about sport, he represented the Armed Forces
in Athletics and Boxing.
Played locally for Eastbourne Utd
and the D.E.B. Known to referees and fellow players as Hat trick Holford.

He had many friends through playing darts and bowls for Eastbourne, Sussex, and other local teams.
Thank you, Glynn, Brian and John,
for being great mates to Dad.
Special thanks to the carers who looked after Dad with great compassion.

A private funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Sid
may be given to the R.S.P.C.A
cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE, 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 29, 2020
