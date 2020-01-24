Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Tickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Tickle

Notice Condolences

George Tickle Notice
Tickle George Of Eastbourne (formerly of
Warrington) passed away
peacefully yet unexpectedly
on the 15th January 2020.
Deeply loved and adored, Husband
to Betty, Father to Karen & Stephen;
Father-in-law to Annette; Grandad
to Kirsty, Ben, Katie, Charlotte & Joe;
Great Grandfather to Georgie,
Sophia, Charlie, Gabriella & Betsy.
Much loved and treasured
by all who knew him.
He will be greatly missed by family
and friends, and the many
communities and associations he
has been involved with over the years.
A funeral will take place at Holy
Trinity Church, Eastbourne at 1.30pm
on Tuesday 4th February 2020,
followed by committal at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
in George's name to The Children
with Cancer Fund (Polegate) c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -