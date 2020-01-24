|
Tickle George Of Eastbourne (formerly of
Warrington) passed away
peacefully yet unexpectedly
on the 15th January 2020.
Deeply loved and adored, Husband
to Betty, Father to Karen & Stephen;
Father-in-law to Annette; Grandad
to Kirsty, Ben, Katie, Charlotte & Joe;
Great Grandfather to Georgie,
Sophia, Charlie, Gabriella & Betsy.
Much loved and treasured
by all who knew him.
He will be greatly missed by family
and friends, and the many
communities and associations he
has been involved with over the years.
A funeral will take place at Holy
Trinity Church, Eastbourne at 1.30pm
on Tuesday 4th February 2020,
followed by committal at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
in George's name to The Children
with Cancer Fund (Polegate) c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020