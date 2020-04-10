|
|
|
White George Passed away peacefully in
Woodside Hall Nursing Home
on 27th March 2020, aged 99 years.
Father of Heather and
Grandad to Nick and Jacqui.
In view of the national emergency,
the cremation will be private.
It is expected that a Memorial Event
will be held for family and friends as soon as circumstances permit.
Donations if desired to
Blind Veterans UK, cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 10, 2020