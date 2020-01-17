|
|
|
Yeoman George Raymond
(Ray) Beloved and precious
husband of Jane.
Passed away in hospital on
19th December 2019, aged 77 years.
Funeral service will be Friday 24th January at St Elisabeth's Church, Victoria Drive at 12.30pm followed
by private cremation.
No flowers but donations to
Parkinson's Disease Society,
Eastbourne Branch C/O Haine and Son,
South Street, Eastbourne.
Please wear bright colours.
Grateful thanks to all the staff at
Woodside Hall Nursing Home.
Now safe in the arms of Jesus
his Lord and Saviour.
Rest in peace.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020