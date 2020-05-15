|
|
|
HITT Gerald Edgar Passed away peacefully
at home on 30th April 2020,
aged 98 years.
Now reunited with his beloved
wife Nora and son Anthony.
Private interment at
Eastbourne Crematorium with a celebration of his life to be held when circumstances permit and loved
ones can gather in remembrance.
Further details of the
future celebration from
daughter Jenny on 07855044769.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made in memory to
Gerald's much loved
Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. Call the fundraisers on 01825 840252 or a collection box will be available at the forthcoming celebration.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020