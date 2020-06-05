|
|
|
ANDERSON Gertrude
'Known as Geri' Passed away peacefully at The Polegate Care Home on the 20th May 2020, aged an
amazingly 100 and a half years old,
of which she was very proud.
Reunited with her devoted Husband Ron. A loving Mother to Michael, Barry & Lorraine. Dearest Grandmother
to Karen, James & Guy and
Great Grandmother to Matt,
Alfie & Genevieve.
The funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday 9th June at 1pm.
Due to current circumstances this will be attended by immediate family.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Geri's two charities that were very close to her heart: 'The Salvation Army' & 'British Red Cross'. These may be sent care of Haine & Son Funeral Directors, 65 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AH. Tel: 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020