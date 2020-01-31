Home

BRAYBROOK Gloria Jean Passed away peacefully at
Coppice Court Nursing Centre on
22nd January 2020, aged 77 years.
Loving Mum to Paul, Sister to Carole and Auntie to Tracey. Sadly missed.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium Family Chapel on Thursday 20th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations will be collected on the day for Alzheimer's Research UK or can be made online via www.justgiving.com - Paul Braybrook.
All enquiries to
Eastbourne Funeralcare,
Tel: 01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
