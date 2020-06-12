Home

Rosedale Funeral Service Ltd (Eastbourne)
62 Grove Road
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4UH
01323 726100
BEAN Graham Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th June 2020, aged 84.
Much loved husband to Rita
for 56 years, father of Christopher
and dear grandfather of Callum,
Daisy and Oliver.
A private family funeral will be held
at Eastbourne Crematorium and
hopefully when circumstances allow,
a celebration of his life will be held at
his much loved Hydro Hotel.
Donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Rosedale Funeral Home,
62 Grove Road, Eastbourne.
Tel: 01323 726100
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 12, 2020
