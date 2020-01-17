|
Verrall Graham Raymond Passed away suddenly on
30th December 2019 aged 71 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, Sons Paul and Brian and
all their families and many friends
Funeral service to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam.
on Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 11:00a.m.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020