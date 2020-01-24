|
|
|
Pickering Gwynne Joyce and Cathy Pickering
are sad to announce the passing of I D Gwynne Pickering on 2nd January.
A memorial service will be held held
at 1pm on Friday 31st January in
the Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium, Hide Hollow,
Langney, Eastbourne, BN23 8AE.
Please join us afterwards for a reception at the Lansdowne Hotel,
King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, BN21 4EE. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice and Emmanuel Church
c/o Sayce & Bull Funeral Directors,
16 South Street Eastbourne, BN21 4XF.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020