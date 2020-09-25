|
Breach Helen Low Passed away peacefully
10th September
A much loved wife and soulmate to Fred, dearly loved mother to Shirley and Melvin and much loved mother in law to Ian and Michelle, adored grandmother to Tom, Lucy, Connie and Jack, great grandmother to Poppy and Isabelle, loving sister to Chas, Marion, Jim, Mick and Margery.
Helen was a wonderful kind and caring lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Private family funeral. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Chaseley Trust c/o Co-op Funeral Services, 56 High Street, Polegate BN26 6AD.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020