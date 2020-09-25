Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Polegate
56 High Street
Polegate, Sussex BN26 6AD
01323 487 855
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Breach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Breach

Notice Condolences

Helen Breach Notice
Breach Helen Low Passed away peacefully
10th September
A much loved wife and soulmate to Fred, dearly loved mother to Shirley and Melvin and much loved mother in law to Ian and Michelle, adored grandmother to Tom, Lucy, Connie and Jack, great grandmother to Poppy and Isabelle, loving sister to Chas, Marion, Jim, Mick and Margery.

Helen was a wonderful kind and caring lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Private family funeral. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Chaseley Trust c/o Co-op Funeral Services, 56 High Street, Polegate BN26 6AD.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -