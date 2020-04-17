Home

SUTTON Hilda It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of our aunt,
Hilda Sutton.
Hilda taught at Eastbourne School of Domestic Economy and at Eastbourne College before retiring and moving to Chelmsford to be near her brother, Ben. On his demise she moved to Walsall, West Midlands.

Hilda died peacefully aged 87 at
Walsall Manor Hospital on
Friday 3rd April after a short illness.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be an unattended cremation so no flowers please.
Instead please donate to
Cancer Research UK.

Ian & Beth
Nephew & niece.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
