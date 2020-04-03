Home

Howard Richards Notice
Richards Howard Harvey Howard, who was much loved by
his family and many friends, died peacefully in St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne on Friday 20th March 2020. He was 81 years old.
Former Licensee of the
Crow and Gate, Crowborough and the
Horse and Groom, Rushlake Green.
Grateful thanks to the NHS for
four years of care and St Wilfrid's
for the last few peaceful days.
Only close family may attend the ceremony at Wealden Crematorium
on April 9th 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only, but donations
to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be made
if wished to R Butler & Sons,
5 Station Road, Hailsham.
A party to celebrate Howard's life will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
