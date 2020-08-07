Home

Meikle Ian Gilbert Jamieson Passed away on 22 July,
aged 79. Beloved father of Anna and Laura and much-loved Grandpops to Charlotte, Lola,
Daisy and Ollie. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and fellow musicians, who loved him dearly.
Due to current restrictions, a small, private funeral to be held on Wednesday 12th August at
Wealden Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Prostate Cancer UK
c/o Payne & Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
