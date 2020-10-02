Home

Iris Charos

Notice Condolences

Iris Charos Notice
CHAROS Iris Doreen Sadly passed away on 22nd September.
Will be greatly missed by
Daughters Melitsa and Christalleni,
Grandaughter Eleanor, Brother
Arthur, Philip, Steve and all the family.
Your huge personality and wicked sense of humour will be sorely missed.
A bright light has gone out.
Due to recent circumstances,
this will be a private funeral service
to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 16th October.
Donations in memory of Iris can
be made to 'The Dog's Trust' c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AH. Tel: 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
