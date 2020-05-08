|
GILLETT Iris Christine Aged 86, passed peacefully at home
on the 21st April after a gradual
decline in health.
She will be greatly missed by her
sons but is together with Roger again.
The funeral will be held on
the Wednesday 13th May, 11.45am
at Hastings Crematorium.
There will be limited spaces for
friends outside of the immediate
family so please contact Graham on 07709040824 if you would like details.
Iris has been lifetime supporter
of local charities so please send any donations to St Michaels Hospice via
A.C Towners Funeral Directors.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020