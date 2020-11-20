Home

Stonard Ivy Ivy passed away peacefully in her sleep on 10th November 2020.
Beloved wife of Dave,
much loved mum to Barry, Melvin,
Keith, Trevor, Nigel and Lyndon.
Wonderful mother-in-law,
grandmother, great grandmother
and great great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Private funeral to be held.
Donations in Ivy's name may be
made to the Royal Marines Association either by cheque made out to RMA - The Royal Marines Charity, address - Commando Training Centre, Royal Marines, Exmouth Road, Lympstone, Devon, EX8 5AR or to: https://www.justgiving.com/TheRoyalMarinesCharity
