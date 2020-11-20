Home

ST JOHN (Fox)
Jackie Sadly passed away peacefully
at Three Gables Care Home on
Saturday 7th November 2020.
She was a much loved wife to Brian, mum to Debbie and Sarah,
sister to Alan and Sue,
grandma to Ashley and Breena
and great nan to Lexie.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family.
The funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Monday 7th December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired are for Dementia UK
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 20, 2020
