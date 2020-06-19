|
|
|
Sargeant Jacob William Sadly passed away unexpectedly on the 30th May,
aged only 17.
Loving son to Kirste & Ricky
and beloved brother to
Alfie, Ashton & Lilliana.
Jacob will be dearly missed by all
his devoted family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 26th June 2020.
The ceremony will be a private family attendance but followed by the burial shortly after at Langney Cemetery.
All flowers are welcome for the
funeral and can be sent care of
Haine and Son Funeral Directors,
65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020