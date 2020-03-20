Home

Street Jacqueline Better known as
Jackie or Jac,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday, 8 March 2020, aged 90.
Jac lived most of her life in Pevensey Bay and was a respected and active member of the local community.
A caring mother to Andrew and Christopher and much loved, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Jac will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
2nd April at midday at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel.
No floral tributes but donations to "RSPB", c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
