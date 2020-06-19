|
Humphreys James Christopher Passed away peacefully at Filsham Lodge Care Home on the 7th of June 2020 aged 84. Beloved husband of the late Marie, Dad to Mark & Stephen, Father-in-law to Sarah & Tia, cherished grandad to Jayden, Callum, Tyler, Ethan & Aaliyah.
Will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral service will be at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 11am
on Tuesday 23rd June.
Donations, if desired, to the
British Legion c/o Payne and Sons
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020