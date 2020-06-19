Home

Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
James Humphreys Notice
Humphreys James Christopher Passed away peacefully at Filsham Lodge Care Home on the 7th of June 2020 aged 84. Beloved husband of the late Marie, Dad to Mark & Stephen, Father-in-law to Sarah & Tia, cherished grandad to Jayden, Callum, Tyler, Ethan & Aaliyah.
Will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral service will be at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 11am
on Tuesday 23rd June.
Donations, if desired, to the
British Legion c/o Payne and Sons
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020
