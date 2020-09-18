|
|
|
ARCHER Janet Margaret Passed away at St Wilfrid's Hospice
on 10th September 2020,
aged 85 years.
Due to the current guidelines a private Funeral Service is to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this sad time.
Donations in memory of Janet
may be given to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020