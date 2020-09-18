Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Archer

Notice Condolences

Janet Archer Notice
ARCHER Janet Margaret Passed away at St Wilfrid's Hospice
on 10th September 2020,
aged 85 years.
Due to the current guidelines a private Funeral Service is to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this sad time.
Donations in memory of Janet
may be given to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -