|
|
|
Hamilton Janet Mary of Eastbourne,
daughter of the late Eileen and Henry Holman, very sadly passed away
on 6th July 2020,
aged 83, after a short illness.
Devoted mother to Sarah (Mike), Catherine (John), Mark (Myrlande)
and step-daughter Susan, loving sister to Pauline and John (Sue),
adored grandmother to Rosie, Isabel, Francesca, Maria and David, and loving aunt to Nick, Ben, Harriet and Sara.
Her loss is immeasurable to all her family and to her many caring and supportive friends. Due to current restrictions, a cremation will take place without a service (as requested) on 21st July at 3.30pm for immediate family at Eastbourne Crematorium. The family plan to hold a celebration of her life at a future date when all her family and friends can be together.
Donations to Janet's favourite charity, Médecins Sans Frontières.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 17, 2020