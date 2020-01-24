|
HOOKER Janet Mary Passed away suddenly on
2nd January. Beloved wife,
mother and grandmother to Alan, Suzanne, Martyn, Adele and Rowen.
She will be deeply missed by many.
A thanksgiving service in her memory will be held at St. Wilfrid's Church, Broad Road, at 12.30pm
on Friday 31st January.
Family flowers only, please,
but any donations, if desired, to charities such as Children in Need, Scripture Union, Barnardo's
or the Church Mission Society.
Co-op Funeralcare, 56 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AD Tel: 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020