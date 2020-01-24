Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Polegate
56 High Street
Polegate, Sussex BN26 6AD
01323 487 855
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30
St. Wilfrid's Church
Broad Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Hooker

Notice Condolences

Janet Hooker Notice
HOOKER Janet Mary Passed away suddenly on
2nd January. Beloved wife,
mother and grandmother to Alan, Suzanne, Martyn, Adele and Rowen.
She will be deeply missed by many.
A thanksgiving service in her memory will be held at St. Wilfrid's Church, Broad Road, at 12.30pm
on Friday 31st January.
Family flowers only, please,
but any donations, if desired, to charities such as Children in Need, Scripture Union, Barnardo's
or the Church Mission Society.
Co-op Funeralcare, 56 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AD Tel: 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -