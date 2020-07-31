|
|
|
HOPPER Janet Evelyn
'Jan' Sadly passed away at home on the 18th July 2020, aged 73. Beloved wife to Peter and devoted mum to Ian, Kathy, Sarah and Stephen, and step-mum to Ian, Jeanette and Deborah, and adored
nan to her grandchildren.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11th August 2020
at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel followed by a burial
at Langney Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Jan may
be given to Raystede Animal Centre,
sent to the care of
Haine and Son Funeral Directors,
65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020