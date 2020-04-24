Home

LAWLOR Jean Passed away at
Eastbourne Hospital on
15th April 2020 aged 70.
Beloved Wife of Maurice and
devoted Mother to Grace and Ruth.
Adoring Nan to Caleb and Lucas.
Special thanks to staff in ICU, DGH and to Arlington Road Medical Practice.
The Funeral will take place at Willingdon Cemetery on 30th April
with immediate family only
in attendance.
All flowers welcome in lieu of donations, all enquiries to
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
