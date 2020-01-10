|
WILSON Jean Margaret 15/3/1938 ~ 29/12/2019
Sadly passed away in her own home surrounded by family.
She will be deeply missed by all having left a beautiful mark on many hearts.
Funeral service to take place at 3.00pm on Friday 17th January
at Wealden Crematorium, Horam.
Bright colours of celebration
to be worn.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909 www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 10, 2020