WINSTONE Jean 04/01/1942 - 02/05/2020
Dearly beloved partner of Margaret, mother to
Frankie and gran to Tom.
Jean was born in Bristol, attended Colston Girls School and I.M Marsh College, University of Liverpool.
An outstanding sportswoman,
Jean played cricket for England.
She had a long and rewarding
career in education culminating
in being Headteacher of
Gaynes School, Upminster.
Thanksgiving service to
be held later in the year.
Funeral service (family only) to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium, Thursday 21st May at 3.00pm
Donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice
or Water Aid may be sent to
Rosedale Funeral Service Ltd,
62 Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UH
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020