SIMPSON Jennifer 14/09/1948 - 23/05/2020
Much loved Mum to Tom,
Sister to Lesley, Wife to Ken.
Slipped away peacefully at
St. Wilfrid's Hospice after
a long battle with cancer.
Due to current restrictions,
there will be a private Family Funeral
at Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 13:00.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations to St. Wilfrid's Hospice,
c/o Haine & Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AH, Tel: 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020
