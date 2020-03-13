Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Towers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Towers

Notice Condolences

Jesse Towers Notice
Towers Jesse Dearman Sadly passed away
peacefully at home
2nd March, aged 93 years.
Now at peace and back in the arms
of his beloved Wife Dot. Father to
Mark & Lisa and loving Grandfather
to Jack, Roni & Reggie.
You have left a big hole in our
hearts that can never be filled.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take place
on Tuesday 17th March at
Eastbourne Crematorium at 12pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations to SSAFA, if desired.
C/o Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
BN21 1BE. 01323-733354.
All are welcome to join the family at
Eastbourne Working Men's Club, 102-
104 Firle Road, Eastbourne, BN22 8ET.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -