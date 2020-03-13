|
|
|
Towers Jesse Dearman Sadly passed away
peacefully at home
2nd March, aged 93 years.
Now at peace and back in the arms
of his beloved Wife Dot. Father to
Mark & Lisa and loving Grandfather
to Jack, Roni & Reggie.
You have left a big hole in our
hearts that can never be filled.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take place
on Tuesday 17th March at
Eastbourne Crematorium at 12pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations to SSAFA, if desired.
C/o Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
BN21 1BE. 01323-733354.
All are welcome to join the family at
Eastbourne Working Men's Club, 102-
104 Firle Road, Eastbourne, BN22 8ET.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 13, 2020