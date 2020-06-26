|
Rowe Jim Passed away peacefully after a brief stay in hospital on 15.06 2020, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Rosemary for 64 happy years, father to
Julie, Anna and Matthew, grandfather to Lewis, Suzanne, Henry, Lydia and
Alger and great-grandfather to Freddie and Scarlett. Many in the town may
remember him as the former
Head of Art at Ratton School.
We love you dearly and will always carry you in our hearts.
Due to current circumstances, a small funeral service will take place for
immediate family and close friends on July 7th at Eastbourne Crematorium.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 26, 2020