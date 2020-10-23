|
Blazeby Joan Angela Passed away at on the
28 September, 2020, aged 89.
She will be sadly missed by her three children: Philip, Ian and Jane and her other remaining relatives, as well her many friends and ex-colleagues.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 28 October at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel at 2.00pm. Space is limited, but if you knew Joan and would like to join us, please contact Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT, for updated availability.
Floral tributes are welcome, but the family would prefer donations being sent to "Eastbourne Age Concern", care of Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 23, 2020