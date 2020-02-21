Home

Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30
Eastbourne Crematorium
Joan Struth Notice
STRUTH Joan Rosemary Died peacefully at home on
Friday 7th February, aged 98,
with her family around her.
Much loved Wife of the late James, Mother to Angela and Denise,
Grandmother to Michelle and Corrina, Great-Grandmother to
Alicia and Oliver.

She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
on Monday 2nd March in the
family chapel at 11.30am.

All friends welcome.

If desired, flowers C/O Payne and Sons 143, Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
