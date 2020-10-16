Home

BELL John
known as Mike Passed away peacefully,
aged 85, at Polegate Care Home on the 2nd October 2020.
A long struggle, born with great dignity and courage, now at peace.
Remembered with great love
by all his family. A private family
funeral service will be held on
Monday 26th October.
Family flowers only but donations
are welcome in Mike's memory to
'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
