Boyle John Joseph Purdy Passed away on
4th August 2020 after
a short illness, aged 85.
Beloved husband of Marion,
wonderful father to Simon and Ros
and adored Papa to 6 grandchildren.
Friends and family all remember
his energy, enthusiasm, selflessness
and community spirit.
His departing leaves a huge hole in
the community and his family.
Thank you for all the messages
of condolence received.
A private service will be held initially.
A larger memorial service will be
held once this is again possible and notices will be sent out then.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 14, 2020