John Butler

Notice Condolences

John Butler Notice
BUTLER John Edward Sadly passed away at
Eastbourne District General Hospital
on 25th March aged 81 years.
Much loved husband to Valerie,
father to Sej, Kevin and Andy. Grandad to Tom, Lois, Harry, Alex, Brooke and soon to be great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the National circumstances there will be a private cremation
and a memorial service will be held
at a later date - details will follow.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Eastbourne, Tel 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
