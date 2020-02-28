|
|
|
CRUSE John William Died peacefully at
The Conquest Hospital,
2nd February 2020, aged 87.
Beloved Husband of Ruby and Father
of Amanda, Paul, Robert and Simon.
Grandfather, Great Grandfather,
Great-Great Grandfather, Uncle,
Brother and Friend to many.
Now at peace and reunited with Ruby.
Funeral Service at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 2pm.
Please no flowers but donations gratefully appreciated to Macmillan Nurses or to The Friends of
The Conquest Hospital
c/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
46 South Road, Hailsham, BN27 3JQ.
01323 840049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 28, 2020