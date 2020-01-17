|
EBDON John Sadly slipped away on
20th December 2019,
aged 85 years.
A much loved Husband of 62 years
and a dear Dad and Grandad.
You will be missed by all your
family and friends.
Sleep tight Dad and rest in peace
till we meet again.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel on
Friday 24th January at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Friends of The Royal Marsden c/o Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020