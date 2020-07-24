|
|
|
FREEMAN John Richard Passed away on
13th July 2020, aged 76 years.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Wealden Crematorium
on Wednesday 29th July 2020
at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of John to Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service
Cheques made out to W.R.A.S.
sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 24, 2020