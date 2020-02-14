Home

R Butler & Sons Funeral Directors
5 Station Road
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 840086
John Gates Notice
GATES John Passed away after a short illness in hospital on 30th January 2020 aged 91.

Dearly loved Dad to Margaret (Maggi) and the late Susan.
Husband to the late Doris and late June. Adored Grandad, Great Grandad and
Great Great Grandad.

He will be very sadly missed.

Funeral service on Friday 28th February 11am, Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel.
Family flowers only. Donations to " Ivy House Day Care Centre Eastbourne".

For further details contact
R Butler & Sons, 5 Station Road, Hailsham. Tel. 01323 840086.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
