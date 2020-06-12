|
|
|
HAYDON John William Passed away peacefully, aged 98, on 4th June 2020 at Lebrun House Care Home.
Reunited with wife Betty, John was a loving dad to Tricia, father-in-law to Robin and Daddy John to furbabes
Amy and Oscar.
A true D-Day hero and holder of the Légion d'honneur, John was loved and respected by many.
Small, private funeral will be held to celebrate his life. Donations for
Lebrun House, c/o Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 12, 2020