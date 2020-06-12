Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Resources
More Obituaries for John Haydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Haydon

Notice Condolences

John Haydon Notice
HAYDON John William Passed away peacefully, aged 98, on 4th June 2020 at Lebrun House Care Home.
Reunited with wife Betty, John was a loving dad to Tricia, father-in-law to Robin and Daddy John to furbabes
Amy and Oscar.

A true D-Day hero and holder of the Légion d'honneur, John was loved and respected by many.

Small, private funeral will be held to celebrate his life. Donations for
Lebrun House, c/o Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -