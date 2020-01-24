|
|
|
KING John Philip "Jack" Sadly passed away at Eastbourne Hospital on 23rd December 2019, aged 97. An accomplished artist, poet, author and composer. Son of Eastbourne and
beloved father of David, Richard and Stephen, he is greatly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Langney Cemetery Chapel on Friday January 31st, starting at 12 noon, followed by interment in the Woodland Burial Area. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, can be made to the Silver Line charity at www.thesilverline.org.uk . For further funeral details contact Drayton Funeralcare, 02392 221299.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020