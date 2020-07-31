|
|
|
SCOTT John Sydney Passed away at home on
20th July 2020, aged 90 years.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
A private Service will take place
at Wealden Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be given in memory of John, to St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne via the Hospice website, www.stwhospice.org and click Donate
or by cheque sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020