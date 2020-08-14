|
Standing John Edmund Late ex caretaker of Willingdon School,
passed peacefully away in
St Wilfrids Hospice on the
6th August 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving Husband to Pam,
very caring Dad, Stepdad and Granddad (John) and a friend to many, he will be sadly missed by us all.
Due to current restrictions, a small funeral will take place for family and close friends at 1.00pm August 27th
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only but any donations in John's memory would be welcome to St Wilfrids Hospice.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 14, 2020