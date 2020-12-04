Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stevens

Notice Condolences

John Stevens Notice
Stevens John Lawrence Died suddenly on 17th November 2020,
aged 81 years.
Lawrence was husband to the late Patricia Stevens and father to Cecilia. Lawrence who was a Master Saddler was also known for his passion for windmills as well as the local history and archaeology of Eastbourne.

The funeral service will be at
St Saviours Church, South Street in Eastbourne on 10th December at 12:00 midday followed at 2pm by a burial at Clayton Wood near Hassocks - family flowers only.

Donations if desired can be made to Eastbourne Natural History & Archeological society - ENHAS. Donations will be used to support a planned excavation of the Downland site of Willingdon Mill which Lawrence was keen to undertake. Please make donations by cheque to ENHAS or through the ENHAS just giving page or contact ENHAS.info@gmail.com for more details.

In view of COVID restrictions the service will also be available by video. Please contact Serenity funeral directors on
01323 736446 for further details.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -