|
|
|
Stevens John Lawrence Died suddenly on 17th November 2020,
aged 81 years.
Lawrence was husband to the late Patricia Stevens and father to Cecilia. Lawrence who was a Master Saddler was also known for his passion for windmills as well as the local history and archaeology of Eastbourne.
The funeral service will be at
St Saviours Church, South Street in Eastbourne on 10th December at 12:00 midday followed at 2pm by a burial at Clayton Wood near Hassocks - family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made to Eastbourne Natural History & Archeological society - ENHAS. Donations will be used to support a planned excavation of the Downland site of Willingdon Mill which Lawrence was keen to undertake. Please make donations by cheque to ENHAS or through the ENHAS just giving page or contact ENHAS.info@gmail.com for more details.
In view of COVID restrictions the service will also be available by video. Please contact Serenity funeral directors on
01323 736446 for further details.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 4, 2020