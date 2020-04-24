Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wilson

Notice Condolences

John Wilson Notice
WILSON John William 1932-2020

Sadly passed away on
16th April 2020.
Unfortunately due to the
present restrictions his funeral
will be a small family gathering on
29th April at Horam Crematorium.

If anyone feels they would like
to donate to his favourite charity
namely RNLI, the link will be
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/john-wilson1932 .
John loved watching the lifeboats
and greatly admired all the brave
people who volunteer their
services for RNLI.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -