|
|
|
WILSON John William 1932-2020
Sadly passed away on
16th April 2020.
Unfortunately due to the
present restrictions his funeral
will be a small family gathering on
29th April at Horam Crematorium.
If anyone feels they would like
to donate to his favourite charity
namely RNLI, the link will be
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/john-wilson1932 .
John loved watching the lifeboats
and greatly admired all the brave
people who volunteer their
services for RNLI.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 24, 2020