Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Burton

Notice Condolences

Joy Burton Notice
Burton Joy
(née Holland) Died peacefully at home
on the 3rd September 2020
aged 84 years.
Mother of 3 children,
8 grandchildren and
6 great grandchildren.
An ever loving grandma,
forever in our thoughts.

Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Friday 25th September 2020
at 11am. Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
either St Wilfrid's Hospice or
Cancer Research UK cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road,
Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -