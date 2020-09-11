|
Burton Joy
(née Holland) Died peacefully at home
on the 3rd September 2020
aged 84 years.
Mother of 3 children,
8 grandchildren and
6 great grandchildren.
An ever loving grandma,
forever in our thoughts.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Friday 25th September 2020
at 11am. Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
either St Wilfrid's Hospice or
Cancer Research UK cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road,
Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 11, 2020