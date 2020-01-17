|
|
|
ROBINSON Joyce Audrey Died peacefully at the DGH,
26th December 2019,
aged 92.
A long life well lived.
Much loved Mother to Linda and Terry, Grandmother to Robert and
Michelle, Aunt, Great Aunt and
Great Grandmother.
She will be missed by her family and many friends in England and Australia.
Funeral to take place at on
Friday 24th January at 2pm in the Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium.
Flowers to Payne & Sons Funeral Directors, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN or donations to
British Heart Foundation
c/o Payne and Sons.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020