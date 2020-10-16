Home

June Bourne

Bourne June Former Mayor and President of Hailsham Old Pavilion Society,
a lifelong resident of Hailsham.
Passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on Monday 12th October 2020.

She will be sadly missed by
her family and her many friends.

Due to the current restrictions,
a close family funeral will be held,
with a memorial event celebrating June's life at a later date for all
who wish to attend.
For those wishing to remember June with a donation, her chosen charity is HOPS (Hailsham Old Pavilion Society)
cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
